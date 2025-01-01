Menu
One Owner! This GMC Terrain Denali AWD Features 1.5L Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Safety Alert Seat, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated Second Row Outboard Seats, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, GMC Pro Safety, HD Surround Vision, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Parking Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control With Camera, Heated Steering Wheel With Mounted Controls, 8 Multi-Colour Customizable Screen Enhanced Driver Instrument Information Display, Driver Information Centre, Head-Up Display, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Single-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust With Hidden Turned-Down Tip, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Front Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Automatic Delay Headlamps, LED Signature Daytime Running Lamps, LED Signature Tail Lamps, Automatic On And Off Headlamp Control, Intellibeam Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Stabilitrak® Stability Control System With Traction Control, Hill Descent Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 19 Aluminum Wheels, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2024 GMC Terrain

40,976 KM

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing
13107977

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,976KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEG3RL153003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,976 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This GMC Terrain Denali AWD Features 1.5L Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Safety Alert Seat, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated Second Row Outboard Seats, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, GMC Pro Safety, HD Surround Vision, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Parking Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control With Camera, Heated Steering Wheel With Mounted Controls, 8" Multi-Colour Customizable Screen Enhanced Driver Instrument Information Display, Driver Information Centre, Head-Up Display, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Single-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust With Hidden Turned-Down Tip, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Front Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Automatic Delay Headlamps, LED Signature Daytime Running Lamps, LED Signature Tail Lamps, Automatic On And Off Headlamp Control, Intellibeam Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Stabilitrak® Stability Control System With Traction Control, Hill Descent Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 19" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

