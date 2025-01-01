Menu
**Previous Daily Rental** One Owner! <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2024 GMC Terrain

31,822 KM

Details

$36,495

+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Terrain

Denali One Owner | Navigation | Sunroof | 19" Wheels

13147426

2024 GMC Terrain

Denali One Owner | Navigation | Sunroof | 19" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,822KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEG6RL244332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,822 KM

Vehicle Description

**Previous Daily Rental** One Owner!



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791

$36,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2024 GMC Terrain