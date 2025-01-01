2024 GMC Terrain

Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This GMC Terrain Denali AWD Features a 1.5L Turbo DOHC Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated & Vented Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Safety Alert Seat, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat With 2-Way Power Lumbar, Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Seat, Heated 2Nd Row Outboard Seats, Power Sunroof, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, GMC Pro Safety, Driver Alert Package II, HD Surround Vision, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Parking Assist, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control With Camera, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Controls, GMC Infotainment With Navigation, 8 Enhanced Multi-Colour Customizable Driver Information Screen, Head-Up Display, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Manual-Folding Mirrors With Led Turn Signal Indicators, Single-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust With Hidden Turned-Down Tip, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Intellibeam Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Automatic On And Off Headlamp Control, Front Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Automatic Delay Headlamps, LED Signature Daytime Running Lamps, LED Signature Tail Lamps, Stabilitrak Stability Control System With Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 19 Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2024 GMC Terrain

16,391 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Terrain

Denali One Owner | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 19" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
13189700

2024 GMC Terrain

Denali One Owner | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 19" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,391KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEG8RL204625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,391 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This GMC Terrain Denali AWD Features a 1.5L Turbo DOHC Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated & Vented Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Safety Alert Seat, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat With 2-Way Power Lumbar, Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Seat, Heated 2Nd Row Outboard Seats, Power Sunroof, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, GMC Pro Safety, Driver Alert Package II, HD Surround Vision, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Parking Assist, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control With Camera, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Controls, GMC Infotainment With Navigation, 8" Enhanced Multi-Colour Customizable Driver Information Screen, Head-Up Display, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Manual-Folding Mirrors With Led Turn Signal Indicators, Single-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust With Hidden Turned-Down Tip, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Intellibeam Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Automatic On And Off Headlamp Control, Front Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Automatic Delay Headlamps, LED Signature Daytime Running Lamps, LED Signature Tail Lamps, Stabilitrak Stability Control System With Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 19" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2025 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring Leather | Moonroof | Technology Package | 19
2025 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring Leather | Moonroof | Technology Package | 19" Wheels 20,429 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain SLT One Owner | Leather | Sunroof | 19
2022 GMC Terrain SLT One Owner | Leather | Sunroof | 19" Wheels 84,168 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Malibu RS One Owner | 18
2019 Chevrolet Malibu RS One Owner | 18" Wheels 124,761 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2024 GMC Terrain