2024 GMC Terrain
Denali One Owner | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 19" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Used
16,391KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEG8RL204625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,391 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This GMC Terrain Denali AWD Features a 1.5L Turbo DOHC Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated & Vented Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Safety Alert Seat, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat With 2-Way Power Lumbar, Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Seat, Heated 2Nd Row Outboard Seats, Power Sunroof, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, GMC Pro Safety, Driver Alert Package II, HD Surround Vision, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Parking Assist, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control With Camera, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Controls, GMC Infotainment With Navigation, 8" Enhanced Multi-Colour Customizable Driver Information Screen, Head-Up Display, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Manual-Folding Mirrors With Led Turn Signal Indicators, Single-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust With Hidden Turned-Down Tip, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Intellibeam Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Automatic On And Off Headlamp Control, Front Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Automatic Delay Headlamps, LED Signature Daytime Running Lamps, LED Signature Tail Lamps, Stabilitrak Stability Control System With Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 19" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
