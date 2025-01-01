$52,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda Odyssey
One Owner | EX-L | Leather | Sunroof | Rear Media | 18" Wheels
2024 Honda Odyssey
One Owner | EX-L | Leather | Sunroof | Rear Media | 18" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,933KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H60RB503987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,933 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Honda Odyssey EX-L Features a 3.5L Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission With Paddle Shifters, Crystal Black Exterior, Black Interior, 12-Way Power Driver Seat, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 3 Person Folding Bench Third-Row, Power Glass Moonroof, Smart Keyless Access System With Push Button Start, Remote Engine Starter, Blind Spot information System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Collison Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Keeping Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Blu-Ray Rear Entertainment System, CabinTalk, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, LED Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lights, LED Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Power Tailgate, Power Sliding Doors, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 18" Wheels. This Vehicle Comes With Snow Tires on Black Steel Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2024 Honda Odyssey