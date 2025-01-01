Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Honda Odyssey EX-L Features a 3.5L Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission With Paddle Shifters, Crystal Black Exterior, Black Interior, 12-Way Power Driver Seat, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 3 Person Folding Bench Third-Row, Power Glass Moonroof, Smart Keyless Access System With Push Button Start, Remote Engine Starter, Blind Spot information System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Collison Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Keeping Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Blu-Ray Rear Entertainment System, CabinTalk, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, LED Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lights, LED Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Power Tailgate, Power Sliding Doors, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 18 Wheels. This Vehicle Comes With Snow Tires on Black Steel Wheels. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2024 Honda Odyssey

15,933 KM

Details Description Features

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Honda Odyssey

One Owner | EX-L | Leather | Sunroof | Rear Media | 18" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
12604789

2024 Honda Odyssey

One Owner | EX-L | Leather | Sunroof | Rear Media | 18" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,933KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H60RB503987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,933 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Honda Odyssey EX-L Features a 3.5L Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission With Paddle Shifters, Crystal Black Exterior, Black Interior, 12-Way Power Driver Seat, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 3 Person Folding Bench Third-Row, Power Glass Moonroof, Smart Keyless Access System With Push Button Start, Remote Engine Starter, Blind Spot information System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Collison Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Keeping Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Blu-Ray Rear Entertainment System, CabinTalk, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, LED Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lights, LED Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Power Tailgate, Power Sliding Doors, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 18" Wheels. This Vehicle Comes With Snow Tires on Black Steel Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2024 Chevrolet Malibu One Owner | LS | Sedan | 16
2024 Chevrolet Malibu One Owner | LS | Sedan | 16" Wheels 13,849 KM $27,695 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition One Owner | GT Performance | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 20
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition One Owner | GT Performance | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 22,241 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 One Owner | Denali Reserve | Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | Technology Package | 22
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 One Owner | Denali Reserve | Crew | Navigation | Sunroof | Technology Package | 22" Wheels 110,947 KM $55,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2024 Honda Odyssey