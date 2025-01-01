2024 Kia Seltos

Menu
This Kia Seltos SX Features a 1.6T-GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Steel Gray Exterior, Sofino Black Leather Interior, Sunroof, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Heated Front Seats, Air-Cooled Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, 60:40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, Smart Key w/ Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Digital Key, Heads-Up Display System, Electronic Stability Control, Hill-Assist Control, 4.2 TFT Cluster, 10.25 multimedia interface with integrated navigation, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Kia Connect, Bluetooth, 6-Speaker Audio, Bose Premium Sound System, Wireless Phone Charger, 12V Power Outlet, USB Ports, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Smart Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, D-Cut Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Solar Glass, Rear Privacy Tint Glass, Power Liftgate, Roof Rails, Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Rain Sensing Wipers, Projection Fog Lights, LED Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Front & Rear Splash Guards, 18 Alloy Wheels.

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Used
4,091KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDETCA72R7559645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K25114A
  • Mileage 4,091 KM

Vehicle Description

This Kia Seltos SX Features a 1.6T-GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Steel Gray Exterior, Sofino Black Leather Interior, Sunroof, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, Heated Front Seats, Air-Cooled Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, 60:40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, Smart Key w/ Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Digital Key, Heads-Up Display System, Electronic Stability Control, Hill-Assist Control, 4.2" TFT Cluster, 10.25" multimedia interface with integrated navigation, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Kia Connect, Bluetooth, 6-Speaker Audio, Bose Premium Sound System, Wireless Phone Charger, 12V Power Outlet, USB Ports, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Smart Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, D-Cut Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Solar Glass, Rear Privacy Tint Glass, Power Liftgate, Roof Rails, Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Rain Sensing Wipers, Projection Fog Lights, LED Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Front & Rear Splash Guards, 18" Alloy Wheels.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

