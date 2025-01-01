$34,999+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Seltos
SX w/Black Interior One Owner | 18" Wheels
2024 Kia Seltos
SX w/Black Interior One Owner | 18" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K25114A
- Mileage 4,091 KM
Vehicle Description
This Kia Seltos SX Features a 1.6T-GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Steel Gray Exterior, Sofino Black Leather Interior, Sunroof, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, Heated Front Seats, Air-Cooled Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, 60:40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, Smart Key w/ Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Digital Key, Heads-Up Display System, Electronic Stability Control, Hill-Assist Control, 4.2" TFT Cluster, 10.25" multimedia interface with integrated navigation, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Kia Connect, Bluetooth, 6-Speaker Audio, Bose Premium Sound System, Wireless Phone Charger, 12V Power Outlet, USB Ports, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Smart Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, D-Cut Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Solar Glass, Rear Privacy Tint Glass, Power Liftgate, Roof Rails, Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Rain Sensing Wipers, Projection Fog Lights, LED Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Front & Rear Splash Guards, 18" Alloy Wheels.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Hudson's Listowel Kia
Hudson's Listowel Kia
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-291-1730