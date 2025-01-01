Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Vehicle comes w/ Snow Tires on Black Steel Rims, This Seltos Features a 2.0L Engine Continuously Variable Transmission, Fusion Black Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Sunroof, Heated & Cooled Adjustable Driver Seat, Heated & Cooled Passenger Seat, Highway Driving Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance, Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance, Forward Collison Avoidance, Heated Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel, 10.25 Infotainment Center, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic Climate Controls, Power Lift Gate, 17 Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2024 Kia Seltos

18,854 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Kia Seltos

EX Premium One Owner | Sunroof | Leather | 17" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
12162168

2024 Kia Seltos

EX Premium One Owner | Sunroof | Leather | 17" Wheels

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,854KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDERCAA4R7558524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,854 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Vehicle comes w/ Snow Tires on Black Steel Rims, This Seltos Features a 2.0L Engine Continuously Variable Transmission, Fusion Black Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Sunroof, Heated & Cooled Adjustable Driver Seat, Heated & Cooled Passenger Seat, Highway Driving Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance, Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance, Forward Collison Avoidance, Heated Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel, 10.25" Infotainment Center, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic Climate Controls, Power Lift Gate, 17" Aluminum Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

Used 2024 Kia Seltos EX Premium One Owner | Sunroof | Leather | 17
2024 Kia Seltos EX Premium One Owner | Sunroof | Leather | 17" Wheels 18,854 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited Low Kilometers | HEV | 18
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited Low Kilometers | HEV | 18" Wheels 49,144 KM $38,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sportage SX One Owner | Low Kilometers | Sunroof | for sale in Listowel, ON
2020 Kia Sportage SX One Owner | Low Kilometers | Sunroof | 29,898 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
2024 Kia Seltos