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<p><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 20 , 31 )>One Owner! This Seltos features a 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine, Intelligent Variable Transmission, Dynamax full-time All-Wheel Drive, Gravity Grey Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist</span><span style=color:rgb( 10 , 10 , 10 )>, </span><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 20 , 31 )>Lane Following Assist, Blind-Spot Monitoring</span><span style=color:rgb( 10 , 10 , 10 )>, </span><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 20 , 31 )>Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, 8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Adjustable Heated Sideview Mirrors, Halogen Bi-Function Projection Headlamps, 17" Alloy Wheels.</span></p><p><em>The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!</em></p><p></p>

2024 Kia Seltos

29,154 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Kia Seltos

LX AWD

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13987593

2024 Kia Seltos

LX AWD

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Contact Seller

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
29,154KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEPCAA4R7558979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K26200A
  • Mileage 29,154 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Seltos features a 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine, Intelligent Variable Transmission, Dynamax full-time All-Wheel Drive, Gravity Grey Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, 8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Adjustable Heated Sideview Mirrors, Halogen Bi-Function Projection Headlamps, 17" Alloy Wheels.

The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-291-XXXX

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519-291-1730

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$24,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2024 Kia Seltos