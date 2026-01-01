$24,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Kia Seltos
LX AWD
2024 Kia Seltos
LX AWD
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K26200A
- Mileage 29,154 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Seltos features a 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine, Intelligent Variable Transmission, Dynamax full-time All-Wheel Drive, Gravity Grey Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, 8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Adjustable Heated Sideview Mirrors, Halogen Bi-Function Projection Headlamps, 17" Alloy Wheels.
The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Hudson's Listowel Kia
Hudson's Listowel Kia
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-291-1730