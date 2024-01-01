Menu
One Owner! <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

29,121 KM

Details Description Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

Mild Hybrid | Signature | AWD | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | 6-Passenger

2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

Mild Hybrid | Signature | AWD | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | 6-Passenger

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,121KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KKEHC1R1107166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,121 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner!



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-291-3791

519-291-3791

