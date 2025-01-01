$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Buick Encore GX
Sport Touring One Owner | Leather | Sunroof | 19" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,148KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4AMESL4SB018354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1171A
- Mileage 10,148 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Buick Encore GX Sport Touring features a ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive System, Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Power Moonroof, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, 4-Way Passenger Power Seat, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Starter System, HD Rear Vision Camera, Buick Driver Confidence Package, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Option/Audio Controls, Adaptive Cruise Control, Buick Infotainment System With 11" Diagonal Multi-Touch Display, 8" Multi Colour Driver Information Centre Display, 6-Speaker Audio System, Bluetooth, Wireless Charging, Front/Rear USB Ports, Teen Driver Settings, Power Liftgate, Roof Rack Side Rails, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 19" Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
