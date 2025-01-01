2025 Buick Encore GX

Menu
This Buick Encore GX Sport Touring AWD Features a Ecotec 1.3L Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cinnabar Metallic Exterior, Ebony Interior, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, 40/60 Split-Bench Rear Folding Seat, Moonroof, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Starter System, HD Surround Vision, Rear Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Steering Wheel Controls (Audio, Phone And Cruise), Tilt And Telescopic Steering Column, 11 Diagonal Color HD Touchscreen Audio System, 8 Diagonal Fully Digital Color Color Display Driver Information Center, 6-Speaker Audio System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Deep Tinted Glass, Power Liftgate, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Manual Folding Mirrors, Intellibeam, Led Tail Lamps, Led Headlamps, Led Daytime Running Lamps, Automatic Headlamp Control, Tire Pressure Display, Tire Fill Alert, Tire Pressure Monitor, 19 Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Previous Nova Scotia Rental.

20,429 KM

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
Sport Touring Leather | Moonroof | Technology Package | 19" Wheels

13180208

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
20,429KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4AMESL8SB191505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB1885
  • Mileage 20,429 KM

Vehicle Description

This Buick Encore GX Sport Touring AWD Features a Ecotec 1.3L Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cinnabar Metallic Exterior, Ebony Interior, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, 40/60 Split-Bench Rear Folding Seat, Moonroof, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Starter System, HD Surround Vision, Rear Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Steering Wheel Controls (Audio, Phone And Cruise), Tilt And Telescopic Steering Column, 11" Diagonal Color HD Touchscreen Audio System, 8" Diagonal Fully Digital Color Color Display Driver Information Center, 6-Speaker Audio System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Deep Tinted Glass, Power Liftgate, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Manual Folding Mirrors, Intellibeam, Led Tail Lamps, Led Headlamps, Led Daytime Running Lamps, Automatic Headlamp Control, Tire Pressure Display, Tire Fill Alert, Tire Pressure Monitor, 19" Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Previous Nova Scotia Rental.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
