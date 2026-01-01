$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Buick Encore GX
Sport Touring Leather | Sunroof | Tech Pkg | 19" Wheels
2025 Buick Encore GX
Sport Touring Leather | Sunroof | Tech Pkg | 19" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,141KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4AMESL2SB190656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BB1919
- Mileage 28,141 KM
Vehicle Description
This Buick Encore GX Sport Touring AWD features an Ecotec 1.3L Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cinnabar Metallic Exterior, Ebony Leather Interior, Power Moonroof, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, 40/60 Split-Bench Rear Folding Seat, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision, Rear Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Steering Wheel Controls (Audio, Phone, Cruise), Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column, 11" Diagonal Colour HD Touchscreen Audio System, 6-Speaker Audio System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Power Liftgate, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Manual Folding Mirrors, Intellibeam, LED Tail Lamps, LED Headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Automatic Headlamp Control, Roof Rack Side Rails, Tire Pressure Display, Tire Fill Alert, Tire Pressure Monitor, 19" Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. *Previous Nova Scotia Rental.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2025 Buick Encore GX