2025 Cadillac XT6
Sport One Owner | Navigation | Sunroof | 7 Passenger | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Used
12,020KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYKPGRS3SZ123351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-359A
- Mileage 12,020 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Cadillac Xt6 Sport AWD Features a 3.6L DOHC Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive mode Selector, Stellar Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Leather Seating Surfaces, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Safety Alert Seat, Heated Rear Seats, Power Folding Third Row, HD Rear Vision Camera, Automatic Emergency Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Front And Rear Park Assist, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, 8" Diagonal Colour Information Display With Navigation, BOSE® Performance Series 14-Speaker System, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Hands Free Liftgate, Rain Sensing Front Wipers, LED Headlamps, LED Taillamps, 20" Wheels, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
