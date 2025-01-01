$51,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Blazer
RS One Owner | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | 21" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,060KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBKRS3SS140212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,060 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Blazer RS AWD Features a 3.6L Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Jet Black Interior With Red Accents, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats,
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
2025 Chevrolet Blazer