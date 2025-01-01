Menu
One Owner! This Chevrolet Blazer RS AWD Features a 3.6L Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Jet Black Interior With Red Accents, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats,

2025 Chevrolet Blazer

29,060 KM

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Blazer

RS One Owner | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | 21" Wheels

2025 Chevrolet Blazer

RS One Owner | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | 21" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,060KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBKRS3SS140212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,060 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Chevrolet Blazer RS AWD Features a 3.6L Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Jet Black Interior With Red Accents, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2025 Chevrolet Blazer