2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss One Owner | 2LT | Crew | Trail Boss | Leather | Sunroof | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$70,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,158KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKFED4SG109845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,158 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado 2LT Crew Trail Boss Features a 5.3L Ecotec V8 Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Front Bucket Seats With Centre Console, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Heated Driver and Front Outboard Passenger Seat, Keyless Open-Lock & Start, Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Sliding Rear Window, Chevy Safety Assist, HD Surround Vision Camera, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, 13.4" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium, BOSE® Sound System, Teen Driver mode, Dual Zone Climate Control, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Cafe, Z71 Off-Road Package With 2" Lift, Monotube Shocks, Skid Plates, Hill Decent Control, Heavy Duty Air Filter, Stabilitrak With Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Trailering Package With Hitch Guidance, Hitch View, Trailering App, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Preimiter Lighting, EZ Lift-Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Power Adjustable Heated Mirrors, LED Cargo Area Lighting, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Fog Lamps, LED Signature Daytime Running Lamps, LED Taillamps, Red Front Recovery Hook, Dual Exhaust System, Tire Pressure Monitor With Tire Fill Alert, 20"Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
