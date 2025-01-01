$69,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss One Owner | Leather | Sunroof | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,404KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKFE87SG135875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1744A
- Mileage 37,404 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado 2LT Crew Features a Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Radiant Red Tintcoat Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Power Sunroof, Keyless Open , Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Chevy Safety Assist, HD Surround Vision, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward, Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist W/Lane, Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Adpative Crusie Control, Heated Wrapped Strg Wheel, Teen Driver Mode, Dual Zone Climate Control, 13.4" Diagonal Color Touchscreen With Built-In Navigation, BOSE® Sound System, Power Adjustable Heated Mirrors, Cornerstep Rear Bumper, Chevytec Spray-On Bedliner, Black Front Recovery Hooks, Black Badging/Decals, Black Tailagte Lettering, Black Assist Steps, Premium Soft Roll-Up Tonneau Cover, 12 Tie Downs In Cargo Bed, Perimiter Lighting, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam , LED Cargo Area Lighting, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Fog Lamp, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Z71 Off-Road Package With 2 Inch Lift, Monotube Shocks, Skid Plates, Hill Descent Control, Heavy Duty Air Filter, Trailering App, Power Up/Down Tailgate, Stabilitrak With Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Trailering Package With Hitch Guidance & Hitch View, Tire Pressure Monitoring With Tire Fill Alert, 20" Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
