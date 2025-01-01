$66,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST One Owner | Leather | Sunroof | True North | 6'6 Box | 20" Wheels
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST One Owner | Leather | Sunroof | True North | 6'6 Box | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$66,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,166KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKEE80SG244768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,166 KM
Vehicle Description
**Special 5-year / 160,000km powertrain warranty transferred to new owner.** One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Crew Features a 3.0L Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Leather Appointed Heated Front Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Power Sunroof, Keyless Open, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision, Chevy Safety Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Front & Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel, 13.4" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium With Navigation, Bose® Sound System, Dual Zone Climate Control, Chevytec Spray-On Bedliner, Black Front Recovery Hooks, Cornerstep Rear Bumper, 6" Black Assist Steps, LED Fog Lamps, LED Taillamps, Front Recovery Hooks, Hitch View, Trailering App, Trailering App With Hitch Guidance, Stabilitrak With Trailer Sway Control, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Autotrac Transfer Case, Hill Start Assist, Tire Pressure Monitor With Tire Fill Alert, 20" Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4WD
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Reserve | Sunroof | Tech Pkg | 22" Wheels 46,058 KM $61,995 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT One Owner | Convenience Pkg | 17" Wheels 90,470 KM $21,495 + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ One Owner | Sunroof | Convenience Pkg | Z71 | 20" Wheels 48,948 KM $82,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$66,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500