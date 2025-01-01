$28,495+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Trax
One Owner | 2RS | Sunroof | 19" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,248KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77LJE24SC003617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-039A
- Mileage 14,248 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Trax FWD Features a 1.2L Ecotec Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Sterling Gray Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior With Red Accents, Heated Front Seats, 6-Way Manual Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger seat, Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seat, Sunroof, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Chevy Safety Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel With Mounted Cruise Control, 11" Diagonal Colour HD Touchscreen, 8" Diagonal Fully Digital Colour Driver Information Centre, 6-Speaker Audio System, Deep-Tinter Rear Windows and Liftgate, Power Dual Outside Mirrors, Stabilitrak Stability Control System With Traction Control, Automatic On/Off Headlamp Control, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Headlamps, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 19" Black Machined Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
