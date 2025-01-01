$80,995+ tax & licensing
2025 GMC Sierra 1500
One Owner | AT4 | Crew | Premium | Sunroof | Technology Package | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$80,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,771KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUEE82SG100858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1193A
- Mileage 16,771 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
