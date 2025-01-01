Menu
One Owner!

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

16,771 KM

$80,995

+ tax & licensing
2025 GMC Sierra 1500

One Owner | AT4 | Crew | Premium | Sunroof | Technology Package | 20" Wheels

12411612

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

One Owner | AT4 | Crew | Premium | Sunroof | Technology Package | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$80,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,771KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUEE82SG100858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-1193A
  • Mileage 16,771 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791

$80,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2025 GMC Sierra 1500