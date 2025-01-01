Menu
One Owner! This GMC Sierra Denali Features a 6.2L Ecotec V8 Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Frost Tricoat, Jet Black interior, Front Bucket Seats, Front Heated and Ventilated Seats, Driver Safety Alert Seat, 4-Way Power Driver Seat, 4-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Keyless Open, Remote Vehicle Start, Push Button Start, Automatic Stop/Start, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Sunroof, GMC Pro Safety, Rear Camera Mirror, HD Surround Vision, Front & Rear Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Heated & Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, 13.4 Infotainment Display, 12 Diagonal Driver Information Center, 15 Diagonal Head-Up Display, BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Rain Sensing Wipers, Memory Settings Mirrors, Deep Tint Rear Glass, GMC Multipro Power Steps, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Electronic Precision Shift, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Hill Descent Control, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Active Exhaust System, Trailering Equipment, Trailering App, Bed View Camera, Trailer Brake Controller, Spray-On Bed Liner, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, GMC Multipro Tailgate, EZ Lift Power Lock and Release Tailgate, Trailer Camera Provisions, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Front LED Fog Lamps, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 22 Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

16,393 KM

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

One Owner | Denali Reserve | Crew | Sunroof | Technology Package | 22" Wheels

12522286

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

One Owner | Denali Reserve | Crew | Sunroof | Technology Package | 22" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
16,393KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUGEL8SG109175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,393 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This GMC Sierra Denali Features a 6.2L Ecotec V8
Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Frost Tricoat, Jet Black interior, Front Bucket Seats, Front Heated and Ventilated Seats, Driver Safety Alert Seat, 4-Way Power Driver Seat, 4-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Keyless Open, Remote Vehicle Start, Push Button Start, Automatic Stop/Start, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Sunroof, GMC Pro Safety, Rear Camera Mirror, HD Surround Vision, Front & Rear Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Heated & Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, 13.4" Infotainment Display, 12" Diagonal Driver Information Center, 15" Diagonal Head-Up Display, BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Rain Sensing Wipers, Memory Settings Mirrors, Deep Tint Rear Glass, GMC Multipro Power Steps, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Electronic Precision Shift, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Hill Descent Control, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Active Exhaust System, Trailering Equipment, Trailering App, Bed View Camera, Trailer Brake Controller, Spray-On Bed Liner, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, GMC Multipro Tailgate, EZ Lift Power Lock and Release Tailgate, Trailer Camera Provisions, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Front LED Fog Lamps, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 22" Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791

