$89,995+ tax & licensing
2025 GMC Sierra 1500
One Owner | Denali Reserve | Crew | Sunroof | Technology Package | 22" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
16,393KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUGEL8SG109175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,393 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This GMC Sierra Denali Features a 6.2L Ecotec V8
Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Frost Tricoat, Jet Black interior, Front Bucket Seats, Front Heated and Ventilated Seats, Driver Safety Alert Seat, 4-Way Power Driver Seat, 4-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Keyless Open, Remote Vehicle Start, Push Button Start, Automatic Stop/Start, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Sunroof, GMC Pro Safety, Rear Camera Mirror, HD Surround Vision, Front & Rear Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Heated & Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, 13.4" Infotainment Display, 12" Diagonal Driver Information Center, 15" Diagonal Head-Up Display, BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Rain Sensing Wipers, Memory Settings Mirrors, Deep Tint Rear Glass, GMC Multipro Power Steps, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Electronic Precision Shift, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Hill Descent Control, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Active Exhaust System, Trailering Equipment, Trailering App, Bed View Camera, Trailer Brake Controller, Spray-On Bed Liner, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, GMC Multipro Tailgate, EZ Lift Power Lock and Release Tailgate, Trailer Camera Provisions, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Front LED Fog Lamps, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 22" Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
2025 GMC Sierra 1500