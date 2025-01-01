$81,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 GMC Sierra 1500
One Owner | Denali | Crew | 20" Wheels
2025 GMC Sierra 1500
One Owner | Denali | Crew | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$81,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,940KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUGE83SG139132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1370A
- Mileage 13,940 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This GMC Sierra Denali Crew Features a Duramax 3.0L Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Automatic Stop/Start, Sterling Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Front Heated & Ventilated Bucket Seats, 4-way Power Driver Seat, 4-Way Passenger Seat, Rear Seat With Storage Package, Heated Second Row Outboard Seats, Keyless Open, Remote Vehicle Start, GMC Pro Safety, HD Surround Vision, Drivers Safety Alert Seat, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Front and Rear Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Adaptive Cruise Control, Electronic Steering Column Lock, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, 13.4" Diagonal GMC Premium Infotainment System, 12" Diagonal Driver Information Center, BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Memory Mirror Settings, Chrome Assist Steps, Dual Exhaust, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Electronic Precision Shift, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Hill Decent Control, Engine Block Heater, Denali Premium Suspension, Rear Bumper Corner Steps, Heavy-Duty Air Filter, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailering
Equipment, Trailering App, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Bed View Camera, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, Spray-On Bed Liner, GMC Multipro Tailgate, EZ Lift Power Lock and Release Tailgate, Trailer Camera Provisions, Perimeter Lighting, Intellibeam, Front LED Fog Lamps, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Equipment, Trailering App, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Bed View Camera, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, Spray-On Bed Liner, GMC Multipro Tailgate, EZ Lift Power Lock and Release Tailgate, Trailer Camera Provisions, Perimeter Lighting, Intellibeam, Front LED Fog Lamps, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2025 GMC Sierra 1500 One Owner | Denali | Crew | 20" Wheels 13,940 KM $81,995 + tax & lic
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss One Owner | 2LT | Crew | Trail Boss | Leather | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 12,158 KM $70,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus or R/T R/T | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 53,775 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$81,995
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2025 GMC Sierra 1500