2025 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali One Owner | Sunroof | Tech Pkg | 22" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$85,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,034KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUGE89SG180512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1738A
- Mileage 14,034 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This GMC Sierra Denali features a Duramax 3.0L Tubo-Diesel Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Onyx Black Exterior, Jet Black Leather interior, Power Sliding Sunroof, Heated / Air Ventilated and Power Adjustable Front Bucket Seats, Driver Safety Alert Seat, Driver Memory Settings, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Keyless Open, Remote Vehicle Start, Push Button Start, Automatic Stop/Start, Power Sliding Rear Window, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror, Front & Rear Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Universal Home Remote, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls and Adaptive Cruise Control, 13.4" Touchscreen Infotainment Display with Built in Google Compatibility including Navigation, 12" Diagonal Driver Information Center, Driver Head-Up Display, BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Phone Projection, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Rain Sensing Wipers, GMC Multipro Power Steps, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Hill Descent Control, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Chrome Mirror Caps and Door Handles, Active Exhaust System, Trailering Equipment, Trailering App, Bed View Camera, Trailer Brake Controller, Spray-On Bed Liner, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, GMC Multipro Tailgate, EZ Lift Power Lock and Release Tailgate, Trailer Camera Provisions, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Front LED Fog Lamps, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 22" Painted Aluminum Wheels with Machine and Chrome Inserts, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
Vehicle Features
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
