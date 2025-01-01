2025 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
One Owner! This GMC Sierra AT4 Crew Features a 3.0L Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Onyx Black Exterior, Jet Black/Kalahari Interior, Front Bucket Seats, Power Driver Safety Alert Seat, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Second Row Outboard Seats, Power Sunroof, Keyless Open, Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision, GMC Pro Safety, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, GMC Premium Infotainment System 13.4 Diagonal Colour Touchscreen With Navigation, 12 Diagonal Multi-Color Digital Display Driver Information Center , 15 Multicolor Diagonal Head-Up Display, BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Glass, Dual Exhaust, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Red Front Recovery Hooks, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Spray-On Bedliner, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, GMC Multipro Tailgate, EZ Lift Power Lock And Release Tailgate, Hill Descent Control, Trailering App, Trailering Equipment, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, Bed View Camera, Trailer Brake Controller, Front LED Fog Lamps, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Intellibeam, Perimeter Lighting, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20 Machined Aluminum Wheels With Carbon Grey Metallic Accents, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

25,895 KM

$74,895

+ taxes & licensing
2025 GMC Sierra 1500

One Owner | AT4 | Crew | Premium | Sunroof | Technology Package | 20" Wheels

2025 GMC Sierra 1500

One Owner | AT4 | Crew | Premium | Sunroof | Technology Package | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$74,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,895KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUEE85SG114088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-1797A
  • Mileage 25,895 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This GMC Sierra AT4 Crew Features a 3.0L Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Onyx Black Exterior, Jet Black/Kalahari Interior, Front Bucket Seats, Power Driver Safety Alert Seat, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Second Row Outboard Seats, Power Sunroof, Keyless Open, Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision, GMC Pro Safety, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, GMC Premium Infotainment System 13.4" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen With Navigation, 12" Diagonal Multi-Color Digital Display Driver Information Center , 15" Multicolor Diagonal Head-Up Display, BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Glass, Dual Exhaust, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Red Front Recovery Hooks, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Spray-On Bedliner, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, GMC Multipro Tailgate, EZ Lift Power Lock And Release Tailgate, Hill Descent Control, Trailering App, Trailering Equipment, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, Bed View Camera, Trailer Brake Controller, Front LED Fog Lamps, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Intellibeam, Perimeter Lighting, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20" Machined Aluminum Wheels With Carbon Grey Metallic Accents, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
$74,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2025 GMC Sierra 1500