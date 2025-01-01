$74,895+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 GMC Sierra 1500
One Owner | AT4 | Crew | Premium | Sunroof | Technology Package | 20" Wheels
2025 GMC Sierra 1500
One Owner | AT4 | Crew | Premium | Sunroof | Technology Package | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$74,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,895KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUEE85SG114088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1797A
- Mileage 25,895 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This GMC Sierra AT4 Crew Features a 3.0L Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Onyx Black Exterior, Jet Black/Kalahari Interior, Front Bucket Seats, Power Driver Safety Alert Seat, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Second Row Outboard Seats, Power Sunroof, Keyless Open, Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision, GMC Pro Safety, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, GMC Premium Infotainment System 13.4" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen With Navigation, 12" Diagonal Multi-Color Digital Display Driver Information Center , 15" Multicolor Diagonal Head-Up Display, BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Glass, Dual Exhaust, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Red Front Recovery Hooks, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Spray-On Bedliner, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, GMC Multipro Tailgate, EZ Lift Power Lock And Release Tailgate, Hill Descent Control, Trailering App, Trailering Equipment, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, Bed View Camera, Trailer Brake Controller, Front LED Fog Lamps, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Intellibeam, Perimeter Lighting, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20" Machined Aluminum Wheels With Carbon Grey Metallic Accents, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2022 Buick Encore GX One Owner | Essence | Sport Touring | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Moonroof | 18" Wheels 85,287 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Envision Preferred One Owner | Leather | 18" Wheels 94,490 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$74,895
+ taxes & licensing>
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2025 GMC Sierra 1500