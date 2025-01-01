$78,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali One Owner | 20" Wheels
2025 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali One Owner | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$78,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,030KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUGE86SG205303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-147A
- Mileage 14,030 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This GMC Sierra Features a 3.0L Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Titanium Rush Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Driver Safety Alert Seat, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seats, Keyless Open , Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision, Front And Rear Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, GMC Premium Infotainment System With 13.4" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen With Google Built-In Compatibility Including Navigation, 12" Diagonal Driver Information Center , BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Glass, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Dual Exhaust, Front Led Fog Lamps, Intellibeam, Chrome Assist Steps, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Spray-On Bedliner, Hitch Guidance, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Hill Descent Control, Trailer Brake Controller, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Trailer Camera Provisions, Perimeter Lighting, Bed View Camera, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, GMC Pro Safety, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, GMC Multipro Tailgate, EZ Lift Power Lock and Release Tailgate, Trailering App, Trailering Equipment, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali One Owner | 20" Wheels 14,030 KM $78,995 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Equinox Premier One Owner | AWD | Navigation | 18" Wheels 21,707 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT One Owner | 17" Alloy Wheels 77,823 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$78,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2025 GMC Sierra 1500