$75,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali One Owner | Sunroof | Technology Package | 22" Wheels
2025 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali One Owner | Sunroof | Technology Package | 22" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$75,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,966KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUGE80SG183492
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-312A
- Mileage 22,966 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This GMC Sierra Denali Reserve Crew Features a Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Onyx Black Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Driver's Safety Alert Seat, Heated Second Row Outboard Seats, Rear Seat Storage Package, Power Sunroof, Keyless Open, Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Start, GMC Pro Safety, Rear Camera Mirror, HD Surround Vision, Front And Rear Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Technology Package, GMC Premium Infotainment System 13.4" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen With Navigation, 12" Diagonal Reconfigurable Multi-Color Digital Driver Information Center, Multicolor 15" Diagonal Head-Up Display, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Mode, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Glass, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Memory Settings Mirrors, Dual Exhaust, Chrome Recovery Hooks, GMC Multipro Power Steps, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Spray-On Bedliner, GMC Multipro Tailgate, EZ Lift Power Lock And Release Tailgate, Trailering App, Trailering Equipment, Trailer Brake Controller, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, Trailer Camera Provisions, Bed View Camera, Intellibeam, Perimeter Lighting, Front Led Fog Lamps, Led Cargo Bed Lighting, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Brake Lining Wear Indicator, Hill Descent Control, Engine Block Heater, Heavy-Duty Air Filter, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 22" Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2025 GMC Sierra 1500