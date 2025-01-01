$62,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation One Owner| Crew | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,591KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUCEDXSG195817
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,591 KM
Vehicle Description
**Special 5-year / 160,000km powertrain warranty transferred to new owner.**
One Owner! This GMC Sierra Elevation Crew Features a 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Driver & Front Outboard Passenger Seating, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, Keyless Open, Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Start, GMC Pro Safety, HD Rear Vision Camera, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Cruise Control, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, GMC Premium Infotainment System 13.4" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen With Navigation, 12" Diagonal, Driver Information Center, 6-Speaker Audio System, Teen Driver Mode, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Glass, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Single Outlet Exhaust, 6" Assist Steps, Spray-On Bedliner, Black Front Recovery Hooks, Led Cargo Bed Lighting, Front Led Fog Lamps, Intellibeam, Trailering Equipment, Brake Lining Wear Indicator, Trailer Brake Controller, EZ Lift Power Lock And Release Tailgate, Hitch Guidance, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Transmission Oil Cooler, Autotrac Single Speed Transfer Case, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20" 6-Spoke High Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
