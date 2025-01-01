Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Jeep Compass North Features a 2.0L DOHC Turbocharged Engine With Stop/Start, 8-Speeed Automatic Transmission, Selec-Terrain Traction Management System, Red Hot Pearl Exterior, Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Push-Button Start, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Drowsy Driver Detection, Forward Collision Warning With Active Braking, Pedestrian/Cyclist Emergency Braking, Heated Steering Wheel, Uconnect 5 Navigation With 10.1 Touchscreen Display, GPS Navigation, 10.25 Colour Driver Information Display, Premium Alpine Speaker System, HD Radio, A/C With Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Foot Activated Open N Go Liftgate, Automatic Headlamps, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Hill Start Assist, Trailer Sway Control, 18 Wheels. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2025 Jeep Compass

18,576 KM

Details Description Features

$32,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Jeep Compass

North One Owner | Sunroof | Navigation | 18" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
13138228

2025 Jeep Compass

North One Owner | Sunroof | Navigation | 18" Wheels

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Contact Seller

$32,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,576KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDBN7ST591680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K26115A
  • Mileage 18,576 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Jeep Compass North Features a 2.0L DOHC Turbocharged Engine With Stop/Start, 8-Speeed Automatic Transmission, Selec-Terrain Traction Management System, Red Hot Pearl Exterior, Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Push-Button Start, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Drowsy Driver Detection, Forward Collision Warning With Active Braking, Pedestrian/Cyclist Emergency Braking, Heated Steering Wheel, Uconnect 5 Navigation With 10.1" Touchscreen Display, GPS Navigation, 10.25" Colour Driver Information Display, Premium Alpine Speaker System, HD Radio, A/C With Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Foot Activated Open N' Go Liftgate, Automatic Headlamps, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Hill Start Assist, Trailer Sway Control, 18" Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

Used 2023 Kia Sorento 2.5T EX+ One Owner | 20
2023 Kia Sorento 2.5T EX+ One Owner | 20" Wheels 78,359 KM $35,499 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Jeep Compass North One Owner | Sunroof | Navigation | 18
2025 Jeep Compass North One Owner | Sunroof | Navigation | 18" Wheels 18,576 KM $32,499 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Silverado Custom One Owner | Custom | 20
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Silverado Custom One Owner | Custom | 20" Wheels 56,567 KM $37,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2025 Jeep Compass