$32,499+ taxes & licensing
2025 Jeep Compass
North One Owner | Sunroof | Navigation | 18" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$32,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,576KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDBN7ST591680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K26115A
- Mileage 18,576 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Jeep Compass North Features a 2.0L DOHC Turbocharged Engine With Stop/Start, 8-Speeed Automatic Transmission, Selec-Terrain Traction Management System, Red Hot Pearl Exterior, Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Push-Button Start, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Drowsy Driver Detection, Forward Collision Warning With Active Braking, Pedestrian/Cyclist Emergency Braking, Heated Steering Wheel, Uconnect 5 Navigation With 10.1" Touchscreen Display, GPS Navigation, 10.25" Colour Driver Information Display, Premium Alpine Speaker System, HD Radio, A/C With Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Foot Activated Open N' Go Liftgate, Automatic Headlamps, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Hill Start Assist, Trailer Sway Control, 18" Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
