1964 Chrysler Imperial
1964 Chrysler Imperial
CROWN, RUNS AND DRIVES, GREAT CONDITION
1964 Chrysler Imperial
CROWN, RUNS AND DRIVES, GREAT CONDITION
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,113KM
As Is Condition
VIN 9243144527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 1052
- Mileage 27,113 KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
1964 Chrysler Imperial