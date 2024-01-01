Menu
1964 Chrysler Imperial

27,113 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
1964 Chrysler Imperial

CROWN, RUNS AND DRIVES, GREAT CONDITION

1964 Chrysler Imperial

CROWN, RUNS AND DRIVES, GREAT CONDITION

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,113KM
As Is Condition
VIN 9243144527

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Blue
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Stock # 1052
  Mileage 27,113 KM

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

1964 Chrysler Imperial