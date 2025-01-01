$24,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
1971 Ford Mustang
351 4V
1971 Ford Mustang
351 4V
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,232KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1F03M180612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 27,232 KM
Vehicle Description
351 4V vERY vERY SHARP 71 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE pOSI 411Rear End C 6 TRANSMISSION MILD RACING CAM here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestone blvd(yellowdoor) where "Barts the Best so ( Be Smart See Bart)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
1971 Ford Mustang 351 4V 27,232 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2008 Volkswagen City Golf 4dr HB Man 230,575 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
2025 Chevrolet Corvette L1 6,101 KM $112,000 + tax & lic
Email Bart's Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
Call Dealer
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
1971 Ford Mustang