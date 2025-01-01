Menu
351 4V vERY vERY SHARP 71 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE pOSI 411Rear End C 6 TRANSMISSION MILD RACING CAM here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestone blvd(yellowdoor) where Barts the Best so ( Be Smart See Bart)

1971 Ford Mustang

27,232 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
1971 Ford Mustang

351 4V

12950936

1971 Ford Mustang

351 4V

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,232KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1F03M180612

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,232 KM

351 4V vERY vERY SHARP 71 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE pOSI 411Rear End C 6 TRANSMISSION MILD RACING CAM

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

1971 Ford Mustang