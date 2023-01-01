Menu
1982 Honda Gold Wing GL1100*TOURING BIKE*GREAT SHAPE*RUNS WELL*AS IS for sale in London, ON

1982 Honda Gold Wing

58,147 KM

Details

$1,695

+ tax & licensing
1982 Honda Gold Wing

GL1100*TOURING BIKE*GREAT SHAPE*RUNS WELL*AS IS

1982 Honda Gold Wing

GL1100*TOURING BIKE*GREAT SHAPE*RUNS WELL*AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,695

+ taxes & licensing

58,147KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1HFSC0215CA222544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 58,147 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-XXXX

519-659-7111

$1,695

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

1982 Honda Gold Wing