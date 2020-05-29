Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

Contact Seller
1983 Fiat Pininfarina

1983 Fiat Pininfarina

Watch This Vehicle

1983 Fiat Pininfarina

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,247KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5179313
  • Stock #: E2736
Exterior Colour
Yellow
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Fiat Pininfarina or just a Fiat Convertible? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Fiat Convertibles in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Fiat Pininfarinas or similar Convertibles. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW FIAT PININFARINA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW FIAT PININFARINA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Fiat Pininfarina
* Finished in Yellow, makes this Fiat look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2017 Ford F-150
 57,629 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 72,678 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500
 39,211 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-7888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory