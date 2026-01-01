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Used 1984 Chrysler Cirrus for sale in London, ON

1984 Chrysler Cirrus

74,025 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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1984 Chrysler Cirrus

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14234564

1984 Chrysler Cirrus

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1780841219337
  2. 1780841219815
  3. 1780841220260
  4. 1780841220690
  5. 1780841221133
  6. 1780841221569
  7. 1780841222047
  8. 1780841222561
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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
74,025KM
VIN 1HD1DDL31EY501010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Mileage 74,025 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-659-7111

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

1984 Chrysler Cirrus