1984 Honda MOTORCYCLE

352,155 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

INTERCEPTOR

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

352,155KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8700815
  • VIN: jh2sc1509em000309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour red/white/blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Mileage 352,155 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-XXXX

519-659-7111

