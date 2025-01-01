$5,795+ taxes & licensing
1984 Pontiac Grand Prix
2 DOOR COUPE, SOLID UNDERNEATH
Location
Financifi
111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6
(519) 702-7290
$5,795
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Due to lot space restrictions we are selling this vehicle AS IS. Please note that this vehicle has not been inspected mechanically, therefore we are not aware of any repair and/or cost required to make this vehicle road-worthy. Please be aware that this vehicle may or may not have mechanical, safety, cosmetic and or emission issues.
Disclaimer
This vehicle is being sold """"""""as is"""""""", unfit, and is not represented as being road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Financifi
(519) 702-XXXX(click to show)
