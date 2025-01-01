Menu
Due to lot space restrictions we are selling this vehicle AS IS. Please note that this vehicle has not been inspected mechanically, therefore we are not aware of any repair and/or cost required to make this vehicle road-worthy. Please be aware that this vehicle may or may not have mechanical, safety, cosmetic and or emission issues. Disclaimer This vehicle is being sold """"""""as is"""""""", unfit, and is not represented as being road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

1984 Pontiac Grand Prix

100,000 KM

Details Description

$5,795

+ taxes & licensing
1984 Pontiac Grand Prix

2 DOOR COUPE, SOLID UNDERNEATH

1984 Pontiac Grand Prix

2 DOOR COUPE, SOLID UNDERNEATH

Location

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

(519) 702-7290

$5,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,000KM
VIN 2g2aj37a4e2299200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Due to lot space restrictions we are selling this vehicle AS IS. Please note that this vehicle has not been inspected mechanically, therefore we are not aware of any repair and/or cost required to make this vehicle road-worthy. Please be aware that this vehicle may or may not have mechanical, safety, cosmetic and or emission issues.

Disclaimer
This vehicle is being sold """"""""as is"""""""", unfit, and is not represented as being road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Financifi

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

(519) 702-7290

