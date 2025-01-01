$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
1985 BMW 325
325
1985 BMW 325
325
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,463KM
VIN WBAAE5403G1505416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 1105A
- Mileage 65,463 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
1985 BMW 325 325 65,463 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium 79,261 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT 245,176 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
1985 BMW 325