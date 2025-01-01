Menu
Account
Sign In

1985 BMW 325

65,463 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

1985 BMW 325

325

Watch This Vehicle
12695163

1985 BMW 325

325

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1751037743
  2. 1751037743
  3. 1751037743
  4. 1751037743
  5. 1751037743
  6. 1751037743
  7. 1751037743
  8. 1751037743
  9. 1751037743
  10. 1751037743
  11. 1751037743
  12. 1751037743
  13. 1751037743
  14. 1751037743
  15. 1751037743
  16. 1751037743
  17. 1751037743
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,463KM
VIN WBAAE5403G1505416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1105A
  • Mileage 65,463 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 1985 BMW 325 325 for sale in London, ON
1985 BMW 325 325 65,463 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium for sale in London, ON
2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium 79,261 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in London, ON
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT 245,176 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

1985 BMW 325