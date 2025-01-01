Menu
1985 Yamaha VENTURE MOTORCYCLE

80,968 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
1985 Yamaha VENTURE MOTORCYCLE

GREATG SHAPE, MANY SPARE PARTS, TOURING, AS IS

1985 Yamaha VENTURE MOTORCYCLE

GREATG SHAPE, MANY SPARE PARTS, TOURING, AS IS

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,968KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 1093A
  • Mileage 80,968 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1985 Yamaha VENTURE MOTORCYCLE