1986 Kawasaki Concours 1000

88,065 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

88,065KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7315289
  • Stock #: M24
  • VIN: jkazgca18ga002010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Standard
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # M24
  • Mileage 88,065 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

