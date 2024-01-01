$23,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
1987 BMW 3 Series
325i Convertible
1987 BMW 3 Series
325i Convertible
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBABB2306H1941515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 167,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Downtown Motor Products
1987 BMW 3 Series 325i Convertible 167,000 KM $23,991 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Double Cab LT 166,000 KM $26,991 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE 116,000 KM $12,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Downtown Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,991
+ taxes & licensing
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
1987 BMW 3 Series