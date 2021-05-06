Menu
1987 BMW 3 Series

144,967 KM

Details Description

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

1987 BMW 3 Series

1987 BMW 3 Series

325iC

1987 BMW 3 Series

325iC

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,967KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7054619
  VIN: wbabb230xh1941792

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Red
  Body Style Convertible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 4
  Mileage 144,967 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition overall

New Clutch

New Exhaust

New Top

Interior in fanstasic shape

Body has no rust, very clean

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

