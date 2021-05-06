1987 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
519-659-7111
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Great Condition overall
New Clutch
New Exhaust
New Top
Interior in fanstasic shape
Body has no rust, very clean
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4