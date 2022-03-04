Menu
1987 Mazda 2WD Pickup

170,025 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8540177
  • Stock #: m29
  • VIN: jm2uf1134h0130899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 170,025 KM

