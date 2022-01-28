Menu
1988 Audi 90

119,361 KM

Details

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2.3

2.3

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

119,361KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8248665
  • Stock #: 1067
  • VIN: WAUGC0894JA372930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1067
  • Mileage 119,361 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

