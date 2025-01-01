Menu
Account
Sign In

1988 Kawasaki Concours 1000

55,320 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

1988 Kawasaki Concours 1000

Watch This Vehicle
13111079

1988 Kawasaki Concours 1000

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1761421196
  2. 1761421196
  3. 1761421196
  4. 1761421196
  5. 1761421196
  6. 1761421196
  7. 1761421196
  8. 1761421196
  9. 1761421196
  10. 1761421196
  11. 1761421196
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,320KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Mileage 55,320 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2015 Ford Fusion SE Hybrid for sale in London, ON
2015 Ford Fusion SE Hybrid 168,170 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Accord EX-L for sale in London, ON
2016 Honda Accord EX-L 182,671 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Impreza for sale in London, ON
2018 Subaru Impreza 95,636 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

1988 Kawasaki Concours 1000