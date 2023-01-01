Menu
1989 Jaguar XJS

72,981 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

1989 Jaguar XJS

1989 Jaguar XJS

1989 Jaguar XJS

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,981KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 10451895
  Stock #: 1055A
  VIN: SAJNV4843KC161077

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style Convertible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 72,981 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

