1989 Mercedes-Benz 560SL

144,842 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

144,842KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8669819
  • Stock #: 1017
  • VIN: wdbba48d4ka096246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 144,842 KM

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

