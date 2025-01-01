Menu
1990 BMW 3 Series

139,173 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
1990 BMW 3 Series

325i, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 139KMS, AS IS SPECIAL

12830941

1990 BMW 3 Series

325i, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 139KMS, AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_AccidentFree

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,173KM
Fair Condition
VIN WBAAD230XLED24905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,173 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Equalizer
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

1990 BMW 3 Series