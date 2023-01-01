1990 BMW 325i

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 3 5 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10233965

10233965 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: WBAAD2304LED28545

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 107,350 KM

Vehicle Features Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.