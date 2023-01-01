Menu
1990 BMW 325i

107,350 KM

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

1990 BMW 325i

1990 BMW 325i

*E30*SEDAN*AUTO*MINT*ONLY 107,000KMS*CERT

1990 BMW 325i

*E30*SEDAN*AUTO*MINT*ONLY 107,000KMS*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

107,350KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10233965
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: WBAAD2304LED28545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,350 KM

Vehicle Features

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

