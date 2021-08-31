Menu
1990 Harley-Davidson Softail

2,316 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

FXST CUSTOM*BUILT S&S*VANCE&HINES*55/100*LIMITED*

FXST CUSTOM*BUILT S&S*VANCE&HINES*55/100*LIMITED*

Location

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2,316KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7865823
  • Stock #: 0000
  • VIN: 1HD1BKL18LY015381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 2,316 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

