Menu
Account
Sign In

1990 Honda Accord

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

1990 Honda Accord

LX/EX

Watch This Vehicle
12731136

1990 Honda Accord

LX/EX

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1752012486727
  2. 1752012487290
  3. 1752012487799
  4. 1752012488308
  5. 1752012488962
  6. 1752012489684
  7. 1752012490188
  8. 1752012490875
  9. 1752012491541
  10. 1752012491979
  11. 1752012492425
  12. 1752012492870
  13. 1752012493543
  14. 1752012493958
  15. 1752012494430
  16. 1752012495053
  17. 1752012495684
  18. 1752012496316
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN JHMCB765XLC829209

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 1990 Honda Accord LX/EX for sale in London, ON
1990 Honda Accord LX/EX 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Element LX for sale in London, ON
2010 Honda Element LX 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Buick Allure CXL for sale in London, ON
2008 Buick Allure CXL 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

1990 Honda Accord