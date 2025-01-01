Menu
1990 Toyota Corolla

183,653 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
SEDAN, GREAT SHAPE, 4 CYL, ONLY 183KMS, CERTIFIED

SEDAN, GREAT SHAPE, 4 CYL, ONLY 183KMS, CERTIFIED

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
183,653KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1AE94E4LC049132

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,653 KM

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

