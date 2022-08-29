Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1991 BMW 318i

286,938 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
1991 BMW 318i

1991 BMW 318i

IS*E30*COUPE*MANUAL*RARE*MINT CONDITION*

Watch This Vehicle

1991 BMW 318i

IS*E30*COUPE*MANUAL*RARE*MINT CONDITION*

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

286,938KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9289822
  • VIN: WBAAF9303MEE74682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 286,938 KM

Vehicle Description

1991 BMW E30 318IS  Laguna Green for sale.  Iconic E30, for collectors, enthusiast or someone who simply enjoys a peppy, nimble, timeless automobile to drive. Second Owner since 1994.  All receipts available.  Laguna Green over beige/grey cloth interior. Full IS body trim with AC Shnitzer rear valance. Power tinted windows, Power heated mirrors, Keyless Entry Power Door Locks. 5spd Manual transmission. With over $24K of restorations and upgrades to factory specs. Main Items to include (between 2019 - 2020): Custom Engine Head rebuild, with OEM parts performed by a Certified BMW performance shop. ECU performance chip, Upgraded Custom Hi-Flow Stainless Steel Exhaust (Cat Back, dual tip). Upgraded Audio System, component speakers, woofer (7 speakers) and amp. Alarm system with Keyless Entry Repainted to stock color & new interior (front & back). 2016, Upgraded Bilstein/H&R Sport Suspension, control arms, bushings, offsets.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2002 Volkswagen Golf...
 496,793 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan NV200 SV...
 137,240 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Yaris LE...
 177,949 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory