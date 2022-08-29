$24,995+ tax & licensing
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
1991 BMW 318i
IS*E30*COUPE*MANUAL*RARE*MINT CONDITION*
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
286,938KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9289822
- VIN: WBAAF9303MEE74682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 286,938 KM
Vehicle Description
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4