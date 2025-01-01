Menu
<p>Thunderbird 2 dR cOUPE t See Bart where Barts the Best!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Show Room Very Sharp 1 owner Never seen Winter kept in Personal Garage a real collector pce here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) so Be Smart See Bart where Barts the Best!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!</p>

1991 Ford Thunderbird

12641070

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FABP6046MH179684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Thunderbird 2 dR cOUPE t See Bart" where Barts the Best!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Show Room Very Sharp 1 owner Never seen Winter kept in Personal Garage a real collector pce here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) so "Be Smart See Bart" where Barts the Best!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

1991 Ford Thunderbird Thunderbird 2 dR cOUPE
Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

