1991 Ford Thunderbird
Thunderbird 2 dR cOUPE
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FABP6046MH179684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Thunderbird 2 dR cOUPE t See Bart" where Barts the Best!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Show Room Very Sharp 1 owner Never seen Winter kept in Personal Garage a real collector pce here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) so "Be Smart See Bart" where Barts the Best!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
